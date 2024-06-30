DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 138.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. DaVita comprises about 1.5% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,284.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $138.57. 932,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $147.93.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

