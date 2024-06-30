Decentralized Social Price Up 7.9% This Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $207.89 million and $9.59 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $19.74 or 0.00031885 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentralized Social (DESO) is a blockchain-based platform intended for the creation and operation of decentralised social media applications. It addresses issues linked with centralised platforms, such as data privacy, content censorship, and monetisation. Users retain control over their data, enhancing privacy and reducing exploitation risks. Content creators can monetise their work through mechanisms like NFTs, tips, and subscriptions, bypassing intermediaries. By decentralising content storage and distribution, DESO seeks to lessen censorship and support free expression. Additionally, DESO is designed to manage high volumes of transactions and data, making it appropriate for high-traffic social applications. Nader Al-Naji founded DESO, which combines the open financial system features of cryptocurrencies with a scalable database infrastructure​.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

