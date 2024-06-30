Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Denison Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Denison Mines Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.99 on Friday. Denison Mines has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,013,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after buying an additional 8,592,121 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,008,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,228,000 after buying an additional 3,342,434 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,076,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,646 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

