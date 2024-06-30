Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,500 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the May 31st total of 335,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
DESP stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $15.82.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.23 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on DESP. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target (up from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.
