Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DLAKY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,339. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.2193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Lufthansa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLAKY

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.