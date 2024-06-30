Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of DLAKY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,339. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Lufthansa Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
