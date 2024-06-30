DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
DFILF stock remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Friday. DFI Retail Group has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
