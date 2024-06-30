Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10,080 shares changing hands.
Diamcor Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The firm has a market cap of C$5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.40.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile
Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.
