Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 152,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,338,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:DISV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. 250,929 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

