Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stake Decreased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

DFAT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 244,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

