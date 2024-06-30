Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Position Lessened by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,343 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 320,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,369. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $30.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.