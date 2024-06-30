Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stake Reduced by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 18.3% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $26,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,140 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,740 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 73,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,584,000 after acquiring an additional 237,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.27. 194,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,786. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.