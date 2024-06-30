Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Stake Lifted by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 397,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 35,232 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 104,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.