Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE DCI opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 174,193 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

