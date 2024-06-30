Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Up 168.5% in June

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,054,100 shares, a growth of 168.5% from the May 31st total of 392,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,541.0 days.

Drax Group Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:DRXGF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.32. 387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.