DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DRD opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

