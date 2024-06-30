Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. 17,425,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,260,989. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.