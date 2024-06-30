Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 393.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $52.42. 133,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

