Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 713 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,089,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,110,000 after buying an additional 1,367,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,015,000. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 549,432 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 195,212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 253,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. 4,570,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,437. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $25.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.