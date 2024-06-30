Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.15

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.40. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 1,383,364 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $430.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

