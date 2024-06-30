eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.71.

eBay Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

