Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on EW. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

