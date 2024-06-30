Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Up 61.9% in June

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Eguana Technologies Price Performance
EGTYF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
