Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells $211,515.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $211,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,078.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day moving average of $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $281,054,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,055,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

