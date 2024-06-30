Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Up 183.8% in June

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 183.8% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EGIEY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Engie Brasil Energia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Engie Brasil Energia’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

