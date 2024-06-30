Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENOV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Get Enovis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOV

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.94. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Enovis by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.