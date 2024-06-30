EOS (EOS) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. EOS has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $63.81 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000674 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

