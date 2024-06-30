Ergo Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001454 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $68.44 million and approximately $660,301.88 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,837.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.50 or 0.00629873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00121355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00038069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00271152 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00044088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00071587 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,124,100 coins and its circulating supply is 76,125,531 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

