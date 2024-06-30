Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $97,288,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $52,964,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,785,000 after purchasing an additional 896,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,504,000 after purchasing an additional 823,495 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $15,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $37.33. 1,696,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,482. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

