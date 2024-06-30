Ethereum Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $3.48 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.59 or 0.00038037 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.48 billion and $77.73 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,005.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.99 or 0.00632186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00120605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00270253 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00071969 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,732,773 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

