Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$12.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$943.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of C$11.93 and a 52 week high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$122.77 million for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 1.0949555 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

