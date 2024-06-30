Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,613.00 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,613.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,906,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,478.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,615.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $2,445.00.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter worth $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

