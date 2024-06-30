Family CFO Inc Acquires 1,478 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.1% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISV. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. 250,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.