Family CFO Inc Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Family CFO Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.7% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,306,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $182.52. The company had a trading volume of 293,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,642. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

