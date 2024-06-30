FIDELIS iM LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 14.8% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $29,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.55. 933,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

