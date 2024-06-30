Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8,580.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 45,817 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

