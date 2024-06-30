Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys New Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $70,108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,028. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.15. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

