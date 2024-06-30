Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $15.95 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $15,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. 5,488,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.