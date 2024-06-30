Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.2% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Danaher by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,691,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,752,382,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,620,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,531,510,000 after purchasing an additional 395,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

Danaher stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,638,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,169. The company has a market cap of $185.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.61.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

