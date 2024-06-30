Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $9.07 Million Position in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Inspire International ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 3.09% of Inspire International ETF worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWJD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Inspire International ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Inspire International ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inspire International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 25,774 shares during the period.

WWJD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,888. Inspire International ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55.

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

