Fiduciary Alliance LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.28% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 439,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 433,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 107,496 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,417. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

