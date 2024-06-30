Financial Review: Sharps Technology (STSS) & Its Competitors

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) is one of 233 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sharps Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A -102.25% -72.97% Sharps Technology Competitors -663.01% -133.88% -28.43%

Volatility and Risk

Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Technology’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharps Technology Competitors 1682 4471 8650 234 2.49

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sharps Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 29.66%. Given Sharps Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sharps Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Sharps Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Sharps Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharps Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A -$9.84 million -0.40 Sharps Technology Competitors $1.03 billion $3.52 million -4,647.00

Sharps Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology. Sharps Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sharps Technology competitors beat Sharps Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

