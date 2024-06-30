First Bank & Trust Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. 9,600,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012,324. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

