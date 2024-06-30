First Bank & Trust Sells 252 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.95.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,494. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

