First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Down 62.2% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 61.53% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $16,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DVLU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.04. 1,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $30.34.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

