First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
