First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Up 21.3% in June

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TDIV traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 149,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,852. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $78.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
