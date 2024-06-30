FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 176.0 days.
FirstRand Price Performance
Shares of FirstRand stock remained flat at $3.75 during trading on Friday. FirstRand has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.
About FirstRand
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FirstRand
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.