FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 176.0 days.

FirstRand Price Performance

Shares of FirstRand stock remained flat at $3.75 during trading on Friday. FirstRand has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

