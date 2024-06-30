FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on July 8th

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1831 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
LKOR stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.61. 6,220 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20.
About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund
