Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,673 shares in the company, valued at $39,852,049.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Flywire by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Flywire has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.99, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

