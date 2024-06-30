Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,454,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,241,000 after purchasing an additional 645,370 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.5 %

BABA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. 10,334,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,350,396. The company has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.